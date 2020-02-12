|
|
Our beloved mother, Gladys Ralphene Duncan Davis, 83, formerly of Brownwood passed away on Monday February 10, 2020 at the Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth after a great fight yet succumbed to heart failure.
Ralphene was born on February 26, 1936 in Childress, Texas the daughter of Ralph and Essie (Moran) Duncan. She grew up in Brownwood and graduated from Brownwood High School in 1954. She was a very proud member of the BHS band and was able to travel to many places while in the band. She married Don R. Davis on September 28, 1954.
Ralphene was known as a very kind but strong soul. She preserved through the loss of her husband and son in 1992 and truly loved her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Don and son Alan, siblings George Odell, Johnny Ray, and Tylene Wright.
She is survived by her four children, Donna Dickehut and husband Cliff of Cloverdale, Indiana, Mona Reynolds and husband Danny of Rochelle, Texas, Elissa Moser DeWerd and husband David of Waxahachie, Texas and Brad Davis of Fort Worth, Texas. Eight grandchildren, Brian Dickehut and wife Jessica, Brent Dickehut and wife Erin, Marshall Newman and wife Erin, Danielle Williams and husband David, Brodie Reynolds and wife Cassie, Kent Moser, Kandra Rincones and husband Oscar and Kelsey Moser. Fifteen great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, February 15, in the Davis-Morris Funeral Home Chapel with Benny M. Allcorn officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 prior to the service and burial will follow at the Bangs Cemetery.
The family requests that memorials be made to the .
Friends are encouraged to send condolences to www.davismorrisfuneralhome.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020