Glenda Anita Lemons
San Angelo - Glenda Anita (Huie) Lemons, of San Angelo, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 17, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born on January 25, 1950 in Post, Texas to parents William "John" and Billie (Rogers) Huie.
Growing up, Glenda spent her summers in Lohn, Texas hanging out at the small store owned by her father's family. She would tell stories of playing checkers with the regular customers.
Glenda married her soulmate, Darrell Ray Lemons, on June 28th, 1991 in San Angelo at a casual ceremony at their home, which remained her home until her passing.
Glenda attended school in Seagraves, Texas where she played bass clarinet in the "Pride of the Plains" Seagraves High School Band and also was part of the girls volleyball team. She was also crowned Gaines County Rodeo Queen. After graduating from Seagraves High School in 1968, she attended beauty school and spent many years styling hair in San Angelo. She later left hairdressing full time to be home with her two daughters. In the years following, she took on the roles of soccer mom and coach, room mother, and PTA member to name just a few .... always going above and beyond to be an amazing mom for her daughters. She was on the board of SASA (San Angelo Soccer Association) for many years and played a part in the development of the SASA Glenna Soccer Complex.
Glenda re-joined in the workforce in 1995, staring a lifelong career with Baptist Memorial Retirement Center. She worked as a CNA and a Ward Secretary before finding her true calling as an Activity Director. She spent many years enriching the lives of the residents at Baptist Memorials, spreading her joy and happiness to everyone she came in contact with. She was a master party planner, bingo caller, Halloween dress-up extraordinaire, puppet show promoter, domino thrower, and the list goes on. She took one resident to see his beloved Aggies play football and assisted another on a trip home to Missouri. She loved what she did and she made the lives of those in assisted living a little brighter, listening to their dreams and doing what she could to make their stay as much like home as she could. In 2000, her dedication to her residents was rewarded when she was presented the Life Enrichment Award from the Texas Association of Homes and Services for the Aging. She retired from her position in 2014 after 19 years with Baptist Memorials when her health no longer allowed her to work.
Family was the most important thing in this world to Glenda. While she was born an only child to John and Billie, she had a handful of half and step siblings whom she loved very much and held dear to her heart. She loved to retell stories of their childhood escapades growing up. Having been blessed with two daughters of her own, she was ecstatic to add three sons to her brood when she and Darrell married. She loved them as her own from day one, her love never wavering.
Glenda also had an unbridled love for animals and it showed through the years. Their house became a home to or even rehabilitation place for all kinds of animals... a heard of ferrets, a pot bellied pig, dachshunds, a ringtail cat, a few opossums, and a white tailed deer to name a few. She very seldom told the kids no if they asked for a pet, even the strangest of them.
When Glenda and Darrell first married, they spend many hours together on the back of their Honda Aspencade touring bike, traveling the countryside and enjoying life with their friends.
Glenda is survived by her husband of 29 years, Darrell Lemons of San Angelo, Two daughters, Angela Kloesel of Muldrow, OK, and Dedra (Kloesel) Morris and husband, RA, of Bronte, TX; three sons Buddy Lemons and wife, Evelyn of Carlsbad, TX, Steven Lemons and wife, Mary of Leander, TX, and Justin and wife Stacy Lemons of Los Banos, CA. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren: Kelsey, Ty, Taylor, Toby, Kassandra, Jaxon, Braylie, Mason, Emily, Waylon, Tanner, Dylan, Samantha and Kyle. And one great grandchild, Harley. She is also survived by three sisters, Lana (Dempsey) Hensley of San Angelo, Kelly Greenwood and husband Charles of Irving, and Karen Henicke and husband Ray of Abilene, as well as many other family members whom she held dear. She will also be greatly missed by her furry companions, Misti the chihuahua and her hamster, Bodacious.
She was predeceased in death by her father William John Huie, her mother Billie (Rogers) Dempsey, stepmother Geraldine Huie, stepfather Dolen Dempsey, two brothers Jerry and Dwain Dempsey, and her her father-in-law, Herman O. Lemons.
Graveside services will be held on November 25th, at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens at 2:00PM, with Pastor Kevin McSpadden officiating.
With arrangements made through Harper funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your favorite local charity in Glenda's name.
Thank you to the nurses and staff on the Covid unit at Shannon Medical Center for your compassion and commitment to the care of your patients.
A special thanks to Rebecca Long, Chaplain at Shannon Hospital. There is nothing in this world that could ever help repay or thank you enough for the kindness, compassion and time you gave during Glenda's final days. You are truly an angel from above.
