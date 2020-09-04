Glenda Bryan
Winters - Glenda Faye Bryan, 83, of Winters, Texas, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene.
Glenda is survived by her husband, Joe, of Winters; daughter, Rebecca Airhart (Paul); son, Douglas Bryan (Debbie) all of Winters; daughter, Lisa Blake (Charles) of Norco, California; brother, Johnny Shelton (Meriam) of Christoval; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, September 7, at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be on Tuesday, September 8, at 10:30 am at North Main Church of Christ in Winters. Burial will be at Wilmeth Cemetery.
Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com
.