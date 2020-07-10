Glenda Hinds Klassen, age 87, of Cisco, formerly of Coleman, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her residence. The family will host a visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street in Coleman. A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 13 at the Rest Haven Cemetery, Barnhart, Irion County, Texas, with Farris Wilks officiating and Keith Wilson assisting. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman. In accordance with the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required to attend the visitation and graveside service.
She was born Glenda Saloma Hinds on February 21, 1933 in Coleman to Robert Carr Hinds and Tempest Lulu Peek Hinds. She grew up in Coleman, attending elementary school at West Ward and graduated from Coleman High School. Glenda attended Hardin Simmons University and later enrolled at Angelo State University where she obtained her license as a registered nurse. Glenda also attended Texas Woman's University in Denton and Mary Hardin Baylor to continue her education in nursing. She became an Associate Professor at Sul Ross State University where she was a classroom and clinical instructor for the Licensed Vocational Nursing Program. Glenda married David Francis "Frank" Klassen on May 17, 1953 in Glen Cove. He preceded her in death on March 17, 2011. Glenda took pride in being a nurse and helping others in their time of need. She loved her family and enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible. She was a licensed pilot who passed her love of adventure and the great outdoors on to her children and grandchildren. Glenda was a member of the Assembly of Yahweh 7th Day Church in Cisco.
Glenda is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Tempest Hinds; her husband, Frank Klassen; two sons, Jay Frank Klassen and John Zane Klassen; one daughter, Jessica Leann Klassen; her sister, Geneva Kilgore; and her brother, Carroll Hinds.
She is survived by her son, Josh Klassen and wife Carol of Cisco; her grandchildren, Michael John Klassen, Jason Taylor Klassen, Samantha Lynn Klassen, Mari Brown, and Laura Kemp; her great-grandchildren, Kiara Hodge, Chastity Hodges, A.J. Klassen, Abigail Martin, and Presley Caroline Brown; brother in law, Charles Klassen and wife Gina; her niece, Laura Dees; and her nephews, Mark Burch, Allen Burch, Ellis Kilgore, David Hinds, Phillip Hinds, and Steve Hinds.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael John Klassen, Jason Taylor Klassen, Jeff Kemp, and A.J. Klassen. Memorials are suggested in memory of Glenda to the Nature Conservancy at www.nature.org
.
Remembrances, condolences and kind words can be expressed to the family at www.livingmemorials.com
.