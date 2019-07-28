|
|
Glenda Jean Orr
San Angelo - Glenda Jean Orr went home to be with the Lord on the 26th of July, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Glenda was born 17 August 1942 in Ballinger, Texas to Milford King and Lucille Simpson King. In 1968, she married the love of her life, Richard Perry Orr. She spent many wonderful years traveling the world with Richard and serving her country as a U. S. Air Force wife. Along with her duties as a military spouse, Glenda worked for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service in Darmstadt, Germany, Augsburg, Germany and at Goodfellow Air Force Base, San Angelo, Texas where she retired in 1990.
Glenda is preceeded in death by her parents, her only brother Danny Ramond King, and her husband Richard Perry Orr. Glenda was most proud of, and survived by, her children Ricky Warren Johnson, Tammy Jean Dumolt and her husband Mark Dumolt, Raymond Perry Orr, Stacy Kincannon and her husband Brian Kincannon, thirteen grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Glenda loved being with her family and also her extended family of militry retirees and spouses playing Bingo at Goodfellow AFB and playing Bunko; She was also fond of keeping up with all of the gals from her work days at AAFES, Goodfellow AFB. There are too many lifelong friends, cousins, and extended family to mention; However, you know that she loved you all.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Monday 29 July, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel at the direction of Rev. Toby Irwin, with visitation Sunday 28 July from 6pm to 8pm.
The family would like to thank Dr. Cheruku and the wonderful staff at Shannon's Regional Cancer Treatment Center for, not only their quality care, but their compassion during a difficult time. We thank the numerous Shannon Medical Center Nurses, Therapists, Dietary, Houskeeping, Physicians, and other staff for their kindness and care over the last five months. Also, we thank Meadow Creek and Regency House Skilled Nursing Centers and Hospice of San Angelo for their dilligence and compassion during her time with them.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 28, 2019