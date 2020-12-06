1/1
Glendora Andros Cortez
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glendora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glendora Andros Cortez

San Angelo - Glendora Andros Cortez, 59, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, in San Angelo.

Public viewing will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with the Rosary being at 6:00 PM Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Mass will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Joey Faylona, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home. Mask are required by request of the Family.

Mrs. Cortez was born August 31, 1961 in San Angelo where she has been a lifelong resident. Glendora was 1979 graduate of Central High School. Glendora met and married Leandro Cortez 1980. She worked at The Learning Center as the assistant director for over 25 years. Pryor to that she worked at The Original Fuentes as a server for 19 years. Glendora was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was a very helpful and generous lady, was loved and will be missed by many. Glendora was a proud Cancer survivor.

Survivors include her husband, Leandro Cortez; three daughters, Laura Holguin and husband Abe, Deanna Cortez and fiancé Mario Fuentes, and Christina Cortez-Clatterbuck; her baby boy, James Cortez and wife Sarra; her father, Tony Andros; three sisters, Gina Andros, Ramona Garcia and husband Jesse, and Antonia Andros; three brothers, Tommy Andros and wife Rosemary, Dominick Andros, and Carlos Andros; five grandchildren, Ava, Austin, Luke, Leo, and Alex; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Glendora was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Andros.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Massie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved