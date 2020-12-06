Glendora Andros Cortez
San Angelo - Glendora Andros Cortez, 59, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, in San Angelo.
Public viewing will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with the Rosary being at 6:00 PM Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Mass will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Joey Faylona, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home. Mask are required by request of the Family.
Mrs. Cortez was born August 31, 1961 in San Angelo where she has been a lifelong resident. Glendora was 1979 graduate of Central High School. Glendora met and married Leandro Cortez 1980. She worked at The Learning Center as the assistant director for over 25 years. Pryor to that she worked at The Original Fuentes as a server for 19 years. Glendora was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was a very helpful and generous lady, was loved and will be missed by many. Glendora was a proud Cancer survivor.
Survivors include her husband, Leandro Cortez; three daughters, Laura Holguin and husband Abe, Deanna Cortez and fiancé Mario Fuentes, and Christina Cortez-Clatterbuck; her baby boy, James Cortez and wife Sarra; her father, Tony Andros; three sisters, Gina Andros, Ramona Garcia and husband Jesse, and Antonia Andros; three brothers, Tommy Andros and wife Rosemary, Dominick Andros, and Carlos Andros; five grandchildren, Ava, Austin, Luke, Leo, and Alex; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Glendora was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Andros.
