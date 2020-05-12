|
|
Glenn Everett Swafford
San Angelo - Glenn Everett (Bud) Swafford, 81, of San Angelo, Texas passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1939 in San Angelo, to Everett Nathaniel (Slim) and Ruby Juanita Swafford. Bud attended Central High School and graduated in the class of 1957. Bud entered the United States Army in 1959 and proudly served our country until 1962. He was an Airborne Paratrooper/Military Police serving in Germany at Checkpoint Charley at the Berlin Wall. After his military service, Bud moved back home to San Angelo, and was employed as a Lineman for several years. In 1979 Bud began his career at GTE where he started out as an Installer and eventually became a Cable Splicer. Before he left the company he was awarded The Presidents Award for Excellence. Bud took a position as a Government Contractor at Goodfellow Air Force Base until his retirement in 2009. In 1965, Bud married Patsy Ann Garrett and together they raised 3 children.
Bud was an avid outdoors-man spending much of his time fishing, hunting, and trapping. Fishing was a love from youth that carried on into his final days. He also had a passion for hot rods. Bud built and modified many vehicles in his lifetime. He loved to hear that engine roar!
Bud is preceded in death by his wife, Patsy; his sons, Carter Cauthorn and Garrett Swafford; his parents, Slim and Ruby; his sisters, Margo Sewell and Betty Pivarnik; and nephew Randy Blackwell. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Nicole (Sean) Matthews; his grandchildren, Heather (Matt) Medeiros, Jon (Kimberly) Cauthorn, Brode (Kelcey) Pickens, Gunar Matthews and Peyton Matthews. He also leaves behind 5 great granddaughters, 3 great grandsons, and 2 special nieces, Vicki Nichols and Shelly Patterson.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the Swafford family asks that a memorial donation be made in Bud's name to Hospice of San Angelo. The family would also like to thank Dr. Delaine Westmorland, Hospice of San Angelo, and Michael (Maxxi) Crawford for their love and care during this time
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 12 to May 13, 2020