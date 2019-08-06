|
Glenn Morris
Brady - Marvin Glenn Morris, age 76, of Brady, Texas passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his residence. Glenn was born June 3, 1943in Baird, Texas to Samuel Ervin Morris and Ollie Amazon (Sloan) Morris. He was an instrument fitter for Brown & Root for several years. He opened Catfish Corner in San Angelo 1992 and has operated it for the last 27 years. He loved tractors, goats and the outdoors. He was known for his artistry in making handmade saddles.
Funeral services for Glenn Morris will be held 11:00am Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady with Reverend Robert Whitefield officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady. Friends may view Glenn's Memorial Video Tribute and/or sign the online memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com. Pallbearers will be Cadon Barrett, Bailey McKenzie, Chris McKenzie, Ronnie Whitefield, Ricky Bracy, Jimmy Wilson, Chris McGuiness and Frank Tabor.
Glenn Morris is survived by his former wife and dear friend Sharion Morris of Abilene, Texas; son Marvin Morris of Abilene, Texas; daughters Glenna McQueen and husband Phillip of San Angelo, Texas, Sherri Barrett and husband Jack of Abilene, Texas and Lana Mott of San Angelo, Texas; sister Joann Wilson of Mason, Texas; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 6, 2019