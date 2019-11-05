Services
Higginbotham Funeral Home
309 Northeast 4th Street
Cross Plains, TX 76443-0009
(254) 725-6153
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM
Higginbotham Funeral Home
309 Northeast 4th Street
Cross Plains, TX 76443-0009
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Sabanno Cemetery
Glenn Wesley Erwin


1924 - 2019
Glenn Wesley Erwin Obituary
Glenn Wesley Erwin

San Angelo - Glenn Wesley Erwin, 95, formerly of San Angelo, Texas passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 in Kyle, Texas.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, November 9, at 1:00 PM at Sabanno Cemetery, a cemetery donated by his grandfather, James Samuel Erwin, near Cross Plains, Texas. The family will have a time of visitation Saturday, November 9 from 11:30-12:45 pm at Higginbotham Funeral Home in Cross Plains, Texas.

Glenn was born January 6, 1924 in Nimrod, Texas to the Late Finis Ewing Erwin and Eunice Armstrong Erwin. Glenn married Alma Dahmann in Ballinger, Texas on July 26, 1953, who preceded him on July 11, 2017. Glenn proudly served his county in the Navy from 1942 until 1946. He served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Thetis Bay in the South Pacific.

Glenn was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Alma; parents, Finis Ewing Erwin and Eunice Armstrong Erwin; three sisters, Athelene, Anna Lou, Jeannie and brother, Eldon Ray.

Glenn is survived by his eldest daughter, Elaine Erwin, grandson, Ian Whitlock, and former son-in-law, Frank Whitlock all of Austin; youngest daughter, Marla Moore, and her husband, Jack, of Lewisville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
