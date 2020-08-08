Gloria Bernice Wood Robertson
San Angelo - Devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and beloved friend Gloria Robertson passed peacefully from this earth to be with her Lord on August 6, 2020.
Gloria Bernice Wood was born on June 22, 1925, to her loving parents, Dick and Mildred Wood, in High Springs, Florida. She was pre-deceased by her parents Mildred and Dick, her beloved husband Randy and her beautiful youngest child, Jim. She was deeply treasured by all in her extensive family including her surviving children Randy Robertson and wife Lori, Lynn Tankersley and husband Loye, Dick Robertson and wife Mary, grandchildren Lisa Roberts, Dreher Robertson, Chad Robertson, Lindsay Robertson Lubeskie, Jason Gray, Cory and Ryan Robertson and step-grandsons Jason Self and Jim Barton. Her great grandchildren include Ethan, Benny, Abbie, Penelope, Shelby, step-greats Elijah, Stephanie, Kaden and Joe and step-great-great, Saxton.
Gloria grew up in Tampa, Florida, where she graduated high school and then began her lifelong professional singing career with her University of Florida radio program and involvement with the USO entertainment program at the Tampa Army Training Base. That is where she met Lt. Randy Robertson in the spring of 1943 and began the love affair that culminated in their marriage in October, 1943, just two weeks before Randy shipped out for the Pacific war theater. Upon his return in December, 1945, Randy and Gloria began building their family of four kids while Gloria began her journey as an Air Force wife that lasted until 1965. Randy's retirement and subsequent employment with GTE brought the family to San Angelo where Gloria began her many years of joy, service and relationship-building in that wonderful community.
Those who had the pleasure of knowing Gloria appreciated her glowing and joyful personality. She was fiercely loyal to her family, her many wonderful friends and shared loving warmth with them all, not to mention the total strangers that she might befriend at any time on any day. She was an accomplished singer who would joyfully serenade anyone at any time just to bring a smile.
Throughout her life, Gloria consistently contributed to innumerable organizations with her bright mind, her leadership capabilities, and her dogged determination to accomplish meaningful goals. During the military years, she was always a leader in the Officer's Wives Clubs and Women's golf associations while at the same time working, raising four kids, and supporting Randy in every way possible. After moving to San Angelo, she began to take on leadership positions in organizations ranging from the Women's West Texas Golf Association (a founding member), the Texas Senior Women's Golf Association Board and the Concho Valley Republican Women's Organization. The list of her accomplishments was long and distinguished.
Above all, Gloria treasured her family and the amazing number of close personal friendships that she built along the way. She especially loved "her girls" from among the golf, bridge and many other groups of which she was a part. One of her favorite sayings was "Being Alive is Loving Being Alive". She more than lived up to that creed!
