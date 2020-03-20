|
Gloria Garcia Montez
Gloria Garcia Montez, surrounded by her loving family, was called home to the Lord on January 31, 2020. Yoya, as she was known to her loved ones, was born in Sanderson, Texas to Teodoro Fabian Garcia and Lydia Saldivar Garcia on May 29, 1947. She is preceded in death by her sister Eunice Cuellar and stepsister Guadalupe Peralta. She is survived by her brother James Garcia, sisters Pearl Moran and Elizama Garcia, daughters Althea Enid Montez and Belen Atalia Priest, grandchildren Jonathan, Haylei, Hayden and Kyra, and Honoree son Jason Davis.
Gloria worked for Ethicon in San Angelo for 33 years, then retired and moved to San Antonio in 2004 where she worked briefly at Dollar Tree beginning in 2017. She enjoyed life to its fullest and found great joy in expressing her love for her family and friends. Her daughters were especially blessed to receive her wisdom and guidance throughout her life.
She will remain in the hearts of those who loved her and will continue to inspire the goodness that made her life so special. So that others may live and important research be advanced, she supported the Organ Donorship and Willed Body Program by donating her body to the UT Health Science Center.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020