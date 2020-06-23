Gloria Henry Gunter



Our Precious mother, sister and friend Gloria Henry Gunter, born 2/28/56, went to be with her Lord Jesus Monday, June 22, 2020, at 12:22 p.m. She lived a life full of love for her family pets and plants. Gloria loved fishing and being at the lake. She was blessed to have moved back to her beloved hometown of San Angelo after living many years in Ledbetter, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband Benjamin Gunter Jr, mother Willie B Henry, father JR Henry, and brother Gerald Ray Henry. She is survived by 2 children, James Shawn Kirkham of San Angelo, Tx, April Moore and husband Jerry Moore Jr of Giddings Tx, sister Darlene Henry Huckabee and husband Rodney Huckabee of Midland Tx, 4 grandchildren, Savannah Creppel, Brooke Creppel, Skylar Moore and Jonathan Kirkham from Giddings Tx. As well as nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and extended family members and friends. She will be greatly missed and forever loved by all. Funeral service will be held at Harper Funeral Home Thursday June 25 2020 @ 2:00pm. Services officiated by Pastor David Smith of Word of Life church.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store