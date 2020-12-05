Gonzalo A. Aguilar
San Angelo - Gonzalo A. Aguilar age 73 of San Angelo passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Shannon Medical Center. Public Viewing will be on Monday, December 7th from 9:00 AM- 8:00 PM, The rosary service will be held on Monday, December 7th at 6:00 PM at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. The funeral mass will be on Tuesday, December 8th at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Belvedere Cemetery. Arrangements are by Robert Massie Funeral Home.
The family is respectfully requesting that everyone attending the services wear a mask and observe social distancing for everyone's safety.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are German Aguilar, Gonzalo Aguilar, Lee Soto, Maria Aguilar Soto, Aryana Ramirez, and Jose Avalos.
Gonzalo was born January 10,1947 in San Pedro de las Colonias, Coahuila, Mexico to Juan and Rita Aguilar. He worked for San Angelo Packing Company for 30 years, for Hirschfeld Steel for ten years, and most recently had celebrated his 15th year working for the City of San Angelo (Water-Distribution).
He was preceded in death by both his parents, a brother, Fernando Aguilar and by his sister Felipe Gomez. Gonzalo is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Ofelia Aguilar; his four daughters, Angelica Aguilar, Emelda Aguilar, Araceli Aguilar and Maria Aguilar Soto and her husband Lee ;his two brothers, Diego Aguilar and his wife Rosa and Jesus Aguilar; five sisters, Maria Saldivar, Victoria Roman and her husband Roberto, Teresa Mascorro and her husband Elisandro, Cecilia Mascorro and her husband Beto all of San Angelo and Rosabelia Romo of Sonora, Texas; five grandchildren, Alexis, Jose, Daniel, Aryana and Annali; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would also like to extend their sincerest thanks and appreciation to Dr Wood and all the ICU staff for the care and tireless help given to our dad during his illness.
God saw you getting tired. When a cure was not to be. So He wrapped his arms around you, and whispered, "Come unto me". You didn't deserve what you went through. And so He gave you rest. God's garden must be beautiful, He only takes the best. So when I saw you sleeping. So peaceful and free from pain. I could not wish you to come back to suffer that all again.
