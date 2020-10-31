Gordon Dean Bennett
San Angelo - Gordon Dean Bennett, 68, completed his journey on earth and entered his eternal home in Heaven on October 14, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Cancer beat his body but did not win his soul and spirit. He is rejoicing in a great reunion with our Lord and Savior and precious son Chase. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 4:00pm at Christian Church of San Angelo with Revs. Bob Beaver and Mills Caraway officiating.
Gordon was born on May 14, 1952 in San Angelo and lived his entire life here. In 1971 Gordon followed in his father's footsteps into the aircraft maintenance profession. He achieved his A&P (Airframe & Power Plant) License after interning with his father and later earned his IA (Inspection & Authorization) License of which he was very proud. Gordon spent his entire career at Mathis Field/San Angelo Regional Airport working at Flight Service, Ranger Aviation, GTE and end of career at Precision Aircraft. Gordon was an expert aircraft mechanic and well-respected in his field. Gordon's only regret was that he lacked only one year of attaining The Charles Taylor 50 Year Mechanic Award which he was working part-time after retirement to attain until cancer attacked his body.
Gordon met Carol Gay Hardgrave at their jobs at the airport in 1980 and after a short pursuit on her part, they married on August 13, 1981 sharing 39 years of marriage and enjoying the births and raising of two amazing sons, Jared Joseph and Chase Gordon.
Gordon was preceded in death by his beloved son Chase, parents Dean and Yvonne Bennett, sister Cecilia Allen and parents-in-law Jo and Marjorie Hardgrave.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Jared and wife Delane Bennett with their daughter Sutton arriving in late November. In hopes of him being here for that arrival, it just wasn't meant to be but now we realize he will meet her angel spirit in Heaven before any of us meet her on earth. Furry survivors are Sadie, Sophie, Emma and Luke.
Also surviving Gordon are sisters, Betty Nelms, Anne (Manuel) San Miguel, Mary Lynn (Mickey) Nelms, Donna (Jim) Behringer and brother, Karl (Carla) Bennett and brother-in-law Bobby Allen. He is also loved and survived by his in-law family Gary (Kathy) Hardgrave and Vickie (Sam) Murr.
Surviving nephews and nieces are Kevin (Arianna) Allen, Amber Allen, Casey (Luke) Power, Coleman Dean (Joanna) Rabourn, Cody (Robbie) Nelms, Chris (Crystal) Nelms, B.J. (Jessica) Behringer, Matt (Molly) Bennett, Mike Bennett, Ryan (Tracy) Hardgrave, Kristen (Sam) Kaufman and many precious great nephews and nieces.
Special thank you to Dr. Mike Jones and staff, Dr. Raj Cheruku and staff and Hospice of San Angelo.
Special special thank you to our amazing prayer warriors, being family, friends and even strangers.
Fly high Gordon on angels' wings knowing you are loved and have implanted special memories on ALL of our hearts.
In lieu of flowers and plants, a donation to a local charity would be greatly appreciated. Our favorites are Meals for the Elderly, West Texas Counseling & Guidance, West Texas Rehab, West Texas Boys Ranch, PAWS, House of Faith, United Way, ADACCV, but there are many more.
Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online
register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com