Grace C. Williams
San Angelo - Grace C. Williams, 83, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in San Angelo. Grace was born June 17, 1935 in San Angelo, Texas to Baylor and Nora Atkins Collins. She grew up in San Angelo and graduated from San Angelo Central High School. After high school she began her career at GTE and worked her way up to electrical engineer. Grace worked for 35 years for GTE and retired in 1990. She married Lloyd C. "Mickey" Williams in June of 1991 and they shared 28 amazing years together. Grace had many interests in life. In her spare time, she and Mickey traveled the world together enjoying each adventure. She loved riding her motorcycle as well. Her passion however was her china painting. She loved being a porcelain artist and belonged to a local chapter of Porcelain Artists. Most of all she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who devoted her life to her family. Grace's life and legacy of love will remain in our hearts forever and we will dearly miss her. She was our "pearl of the Conchos." Grace was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother. She is survived by her husband, Lloyd C. "Mickey" Williams, of San Angelo; her sons, Glenn Woolard and Steven L. Woolard and his wife Lisa D. Woolard, all of San Angelo; her Grandchildren, Jami DeLafraine and her husband Chuck, of Charleston, S.C; Alex Glenn and Amber Grace Woolard, both of San Angelo; two nieces, Jennifer Eidelbach and Ellen Pitluck, of San Antonio; one Nephew, Rosser Eidelbach, of Dallas and a great- grandson Jack Henry Jones of Charleston, S.C. She is also survived by the father of her children, George Woolard, of El Paso. The Graveside Service will be 4:30 P.M., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Wall Protestant Cemetery with Rev. June Smith officiating.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 14, 2019