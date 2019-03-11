Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Granville Brazeal
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel
Granville Leon Brazeal Obituary
Granville Leon Brazeal

San Angelo, TX

Granville "Leon" Brazeal, 86, of San Angelo, went to be with the Lord on March 8, 2019. Leon was born on April 25, 1932 in San Angelo to Granville Elihu and Bessie Stephens Brazeal. After graduation from high school, Leon joined the United States Air Force as an Airman 1st Class. He later went to work for Goodyear, and retired after 29 years. Leon was a life member of the VFW, and a Korean War veteran. He was also involved in numerous bowling leagues. Leon is survived by his wife, Doris Anne Brazeal; his children, Steven Brazeal, Kerry Brazeal, and Kathryn Brazeal; his sister, Gloria Nell Henderson, as well as 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Visitation for Leon will be open beginning at 9 am on Monday, March 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Christoval Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 11, 2019
