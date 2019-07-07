Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
Greenlee Breann Montanez


2007 - 2019
Greenlee Breann Montanez Obituary
Greenlee Breann Montanez

San Angelo - Greenlee Breann Montanez, 12, passed away in Dallas, Texas on July 2, 2019. She was born in San Angelo, Texas to Vanessa Marie Samaniego and Christian Montanez on February 4, 2007. Greenlee attended Fannin Elementary in San Angelo, and Leon Elementary in Jewett, Texas. She had the biggest heart and brightest smile. Greenlee enjoyed singing and dancing. She will be dearly missed by her brother Eli, her mother and family. Greenlee is survived by her mother, Vanessa Samaniego, brother, Eli Montanez; sister, Rebecca Samaniego; grandparents, Mary and Billy Samaniego; uncle, Billy Samaniego III; uncle, Richard Montanez; aunt, Bobbie Jo Samaniego; aunt, Belinda Samaniego, and aunt Sabrina Samaniego, as well as several loving cousins and second cousins. She is preceded in death by Ubil E. Samaniego and Linda Aquero. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 pm, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel.

"Remember me in your heart, your thoughts, and in your memories."
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 7, 2019
