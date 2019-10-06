Services
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Greg Bouligny


1957 - 2019
Greg Bouligny Obituary
Greg Bouligny

San Angelo - Robert "Greg" Bouligny, 61, of San Angelo passed away October 3, 2019. Greg was born October 8, 1957 in Katy, TX to parents John Edward and Doris Bouligny.

Greg grew up in San Angelo with his Mother Doris and Step-father David "DT" Killam where he graduated from Central High School. Greg's work took him all over the country where he was involved in many large construction projects to include parts of Shannon Hospital in San Angelo, TX and the Pittsburgh River Safety Center in Pittsburgh P.A. until he was injured in 1995. Besides being a avid Dallas Cowboys fan he also loved fishing with his friends, and particularly loved spending time with his brother-in-law's John Walick and the late Jimmy Lawson.

Greg is survived by his wife of 30 years Stephanie Bouligny, his children Nicole Bouligny, Brianna Van Borssum and husband Bobby, John Bouligny, and James Bouligny, Grandchildren James, Jezzica, Jaxon, Henry, Christy and Maxwell, sister-in-law Carol Lawson, sister Carol Williams and husband Alan, brother Don Killam and wife Barbara, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Greg is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Bob Killam, Carol Fisher, and Kay Longest.

A visitation will be held at Harper Funeral Home Monday, October 7, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at Harper Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM with burial to follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals for the Elderly of San Angelo.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Shannon Hospital, the staff at Harper Funeral Home, the San Angelo Police Department, and Dr. Alan Hardwicke for all of their assistance.

Family and friends can sign the online register at www.harper-funeralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Oct. 6, 2019
