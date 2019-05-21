|
Gregory Alan Spitler Jr.
San Angelo - Gregory Alan Spitler Jr., age 48 of San Angelo was taken May 16,2019. He was a Pump Operator for Capital Pumping out of San Antonio.
He was born on February 16,1971 in Cadillac, Michigan to Greg and Deborah (Bowling) Spitler Sr. He enjoyed his family, working on home projects, animals, truck, guns, and music.
He is survived by his loving wife Shana Parker-Spitler of San Angelo, TX. His Parents Greg (Melinda) Spitler Sr. of Covington, TN.; Deborah Bowling of Covington, TN. His children Whitney Spitler and Kayley Spitler from Dyersburg, TN. His stepson Hayden Parker of Covington, TN. His siblings Gary (Laura) Spitler of Iuka, Mississippi; Corey (Miranda) Serving his Country in The United States Air Force in Alaska; Sherrie Spitler of Covington, TN. He has one nephew, Ian Spitler, of Alaska, his nieces Cayla Spitler- MacFarlane of Washington; Jasmine and Kiara Spitler of Covington, TN.
His memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way. All family and friends are welcome to come to his Celebrate of life.
