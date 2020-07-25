Gregory Lee McLerran
Gregory Lee McLerran, formerly of McLean, VA, and Alexandria, VA, passed away on Sunday, the 5th of July 2020, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, TX, from COVID-19. He was 85.
Mr. McLerran, "Greg," was born on the 13th of August 1934, the only child of Dorothy and Chester "Check" McLerran, in Brady, TX. Raised on a West Texas ranch near San Angelo, he graduated from Eola High School in 1951 and from Texas A&M in 1955 with a degree in Forestry.
After serving in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 as a Tank Unit Commander in Germany, Mr. McLerran received a business degree from the University of Texas in Austin in 1959. In 1961, he joined the U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Courier Service and was posted in Panama and in Frankfurt, Germany.
In Frankfurt, Mr. McLerran met Bärbel (Barbara) Blum in 1964 and they married two years later in her hometown of Kronberg near Frankfurt. He joined the U.S. Foreign Service and was posted at the U.S. embassies in Libya, Madagascar, Curacao, Barbados, Algeria, Bulgaria, and Mauritania. The couple had two children and, after many years overseas, the family moved to the Washington, DC, area, where Mr. McLerran worked at the State Department until his retirement. In 2015, he moved to Houston.
In his service to his country and to the global community, Mr. McLerran applied his gifts of diplomacy, kindness, and humility. He was passionate about many issues and gave generously to causes including cancer and Alzheimer's research, animal welfare, international health and his alma mater, Texas A&M. Mr. McLerran lived a full life and was especially grateful for and loyal to his friends and family.
Mr. McLerran is survived by his daughter Dominique (Geoffrey Feldesman) and grandsons Max and Griffin of Breckenridge, CO, and his son Tristan (Susan) of Houston. He is preceded in death by his wife and parents.
The family will gather for an inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia at a later date.
