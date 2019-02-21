|
Guadalupe Leticia Ramirez
San Angelo, TX
Guadalupe Leticia Ramirez, 58, died peacefully on February 20, 2019 at her residence in San Angelo, TX.
Leticia was born on March 9, 1960 in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico to Teodoro Pargas and Ofelia Antu. She was a diligent homemaker and a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Leticia is survived by her husband, Francisco Ramirez; her children Angelica Pargas, Guadalupe Dewsnup, Victor Bautista, Librado Pargas, Cesar Ramirez, and Sofia Ramirez; and grandchildren Patrick Dewsnup, Daniel Dewsnup, Brent Dewsnup, Aaron Dewsnup and Zooey Ramirez. She is preceded in death by her parents Teodoro and Ofelia; her brother Fidel Pargas; and sister Guadalupe Pargas.
Visitation will be held all day, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the funeral home with family present from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral service will be at 2pm, Friday, February 22, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 4475 Southwest Blvd. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Sherwood Way.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 21, 2019