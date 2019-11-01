|
Guadalupe "Wally" Lopez
San Angelo - Guadalupe "Wally" Lopez, 75, of San Angelo, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. He was born in Miles, TX on July 10, 1944. Wally worked as a Tire Tech for Andy's Tire. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and had a passion for Dancing and being with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; eldest son, Jerry Lopez and many sisters and brothers. Wally is survived by his son, Roger Lopez and wife Lillie; daughter, Michelle Talamantez and husband Ramon; son, Tony Lopez; son, Tommy Lopez and wife Jamie; son, Guadalupe Lopez, Jr.; daughter, Angela Navarette and husband Louis Badillo; son, Mark Navarette; 21 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother, Victor Casares; and sister, Dominga Giron. A rosary will be recited Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of Johnson's Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 in the chapel of Johnson's Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnson-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019