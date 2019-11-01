Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Resources
More Obituaries for Guadalupe Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guadalupe "Wally" Lopez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guadalupe "Wally" Lopez Obituary
Guadalupe "Wally" Lopez

San Angelo - Guadalupe "Wally" Lopez, 75, of San Angelo, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. He was born in Miles, TX on July 10, 1944. Wally worked as a Tire Tech for Andy's Tire. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and had a passion for Dancing and being with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; eldest son, Jerry Lopez and many sisters and brothers. Wally is survived by his son, Roger Lopez and wife Lillie; daughter, Michelle Talamantez and husband Ramon; son, Tony Lopez; son, Tommy Lopez and wife Jamie; son, Guadalupe Lopez, Jr.; daughter, Angela Navarette and husband Louis Badillo; son, Mark Navarette; 21 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother, Victor Casares; and sister, Dominga Giron. A rosary will be recited Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of Johnson's Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 in the chapel of Johnson's Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnson-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guadalupe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -