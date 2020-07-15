Gussie Eugene (Gene) Clarke, Jr.
Gatesville - October 16, 1933 - July 14, 2020
Eugene Clarke, age 86, of the King Community, passed away on Monday, July 14, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 17, 2020, at King Baptist Church with burial following at King Cemetery.
Gene was born as the only child to the late Gussie and Pauline Bowles Clarke in Miles, Texas on October 16, 1933. He graduated at the age of 16 from Miles High School in 1948. He attended A & M and Baylor before joining the United States Marines. Gene served for three years.
Gene's parents had moved to Gatesville and bought City Drug which brought Gene to Gatesville after his time in the service. While having lunch one day at City Drug, he met Carolyn Taylor and they later married on August 31, 1962. He graduated from Howard Payne in Brownwood and began teaching at the Texas Youth Council in Gatesville. He enjoyed nearly 10 years there. He joined his father on the family ranch in the mid-'60s.
Gene loved life and he loved animals and nature. Keeping up with all the new grasses and grafting and budding pecan trees. He loved his dogs; breeding and raising greyhounds was very enjoyable for him with the help of his younger son Greg. He was a supporter of the Our Land Our Lives when Fort Hood was taking land. Gene loved his ranch life and was a very hard worker. He taught his son Gary how to maintain the ranch and was proud he could continue the legacy.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; son, Greg Clarke.
Gene is survived by his wife of nearly 58 years, Carolyn Clarke, son, Gary Clarke and wife, Amanda; two grandchildren, Mecka and Grazen and a host of special friends including Allen Place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
Arrangements are being handled by Scott's Funeral Home of Copperas Cove.