Gussie Ruth Schneider
San Angelo - Gussie Ruth Schneider passed away Thursday morning, April 30, 2020 at the Robert Lee Care Center in Robert Lee, Texas. She was 86 years old. A memorial service will be held at Harper Funeral Home on June 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM and will be officiated by Tommy King. Graveside inurnment will follow at 3:00 P.M., at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Ozona, Texas.
Gussie was born on September 20, 1933 in Ozona, Texas, the youngest child of John "App" and Oma Sparks. Gussie was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister, Florence, and her twin brothers, Burl and Earl.
During her years at Ozona High School, Gussie was a popular student with a witty disposition and a beautiful countenance. Her participation on the High School Twirl team was but one demonstration of her outgoing personality.
After High School, Gussie went to work at the Post Office in Ozona where she met Charles Schneider. They were married on May 2, 1952 at the Ozona Church of Christ in the Granny Miller Hall. She and Charles raised their two sons, Mike and Ronnie, in a Christian home and were dedicated members of the Ozona Church of Christ.
As a stay-at-home mom, Gussie had time to flit around town and visit with anyone she met along the way. She always had a never-ending supply of funny stories to tell about the colorful West Texas characters she knew in Ozona. Her laugh, her smile, her charm, and exuberance for life were well-known and often seen by most Ozona folks.
After Charles' retirement in 1990, the couple moved to San Angelo in 1994. They were, for many years, faithful and well-known members of the 9th and Main Church of Christ. Charles preceded Gussie in death on July 31, 2016.
Gussie is survived by her sons; Mike and wife Stephanie of Cheyenne, WY and Ronnie and wife Kelly of San Angelo, granddaughters; Jessica Schneider of Cheyenne, WY and Kathy Schneider of San Angelo, great-grandchildren; Brock and Micaela Huntington of Cheyenne and Kais Schneider of San Angelo.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Dr. Dusty Anderton and Penny Griffin for the care they gave Gussie for many years and to the nurses and staff at the Springs, the Robert Lee Care Center and Kindred Hospice. Also special thanks to Tiffany at RLCC and Veronica at Kindred.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.