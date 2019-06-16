Guy Elkins



Fort stockton - Guy Elkins, 87, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in San Angelo.



Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at East Hill Cemetery in Fort Stockton with Rev. Steve Ramirez, pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church in Fort Stockton, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo.



Mr. Elkins was born October 6, 1931 in Nixon to Robert and Corine Elkins. He moved to San Angelo in 2019 to be near his daughter after being a long-time resident of Fort Stockton. Guy married Mary Taylor in 1954, she preceded him in death on February 17, 1971. He later married Verna Mayse in 1975, she preceded him in death on May 27, 2016. He was a contract pumper for multiple companies before retiring in 1995. Guy was a veteran of the US Navy. He was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church



Guy is preceded in death by four brothers, Scott Elkins, Joe Elkins, Noel Elkins, and Earl Elkins; a sister Barbara McCracken; a step-daughter, Judy Puckett; and a grandson, Sonny Puckett.



Survivors include a daughter, Glenda Leavelle and husband James of San Angelo; a son, Robert Elkins of Fort Stockton, two step-sons, David Mayse and wife Cindy of Houston, Martin Mayse of Magnolia; a step-daughter, Jeannie Northcutt and husband Ricky of Fort Stockton; a son-in-law, Milton Puckett of Fort Stockton; eight grandchildren, Taylor Leavelle, Mollie Leavelle, Marty Northcutt, Cody Northcutt, Allen Mayse, Julie Martinez, Mike Mayse, Terah Hogan and Chris Puckett; and ten great-grandchildren; and three great, great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 54, Fort Stockton, Texas 79735.



