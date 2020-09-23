Guy Alan Charlton
San Angelo - Guy Alan Charlton, 72, went to be with his Heavenly Father on September 22, 2020, in San Angelo, TX. Guy was born November 22, 1947, to Chic and Bonnie Charlton in Quantico, Virginia. Being a military brat, Guy and his family moved from base to base until ultimately ending up in California. Guy would end up moving from California to his forever home here in San Angelo, Texas in 1957. Guy would work different jobs until he found his passion in being one of San Angelo's finest in 1969. Being a Fire Fighter was one of his greatest accomplishments outside of being a loving husband and father. Guy loved being a Fire Fighter because it gave him the opportunity to help save people. After nearly twenty four years of service, Guy would retire in 1991 at the rank of Lieutenant and end up marrying his current wife Bobbie Charlton on Valentine's Day in 1992 at Full Gospel Assembly. After becoming restless from retirement, Guy started up his own business doing something else he had passion and love for, remodeling houses and flipping them. Guy worked this business for another twenty four years until he just couldn't anymore.
Guy is survived by his dry sense of humor and his urge to ruffle feathers. He is also survived by his wife, Bobbie Charlton, three sons Gary Charlton, Salvador, and Derek Pidcock. He is also survived by his daughter Christy Frantz as well as his brother Timothy Charlton. Guy is also survived by his four grandchildren Shelby Charlton, Taylor Charlton, Keaton Bauer, and Damian Pidcock.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister.
An open viewing will be from 5:00-8:00pm, on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Harper Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 2:00pm, on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Fairmount Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the caring staff at Park Plaza Nursing Home and the staff of Shannon Medical Center 4 North.
"Why watch Titanic? You know the ships gonna sink". - Guy Charlton
