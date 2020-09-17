Guy Leon Abbott, Sr.
San Angelo - Guy Leon Abbott, Sr., 75, of San Angelo went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and close friends. Guy was born July 25, 1945 in San Angelo, Texas to Leon and Mildred Luther Abbott. He grew up in San Angelo and graduated from San Angelo Central High School. Guy attended Angelo State University for a few semesters. He also served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps before deciding to enter into a career in law enforcement. Guy married the love of his life, Sabre Janelle Muehlbrad on June 5, 1966 in Brownwood, Texas. They shared 54 beautiful years together and raised two children. Guy served as Deputy Sherriff in Travis County and then later as the Chief Deputy Constable in Travis County. After moving back to San Angelo, Guy served as a Deputy Sheriff in Tom Green County for some time before leaving law enforcement. He and his brother partnered together to run Abbott's Grocery Store when their father retired, and after many years Guy would retire from there. He was not the kind of person to sit around and be idle after retirement, so he decided to run Blockbuster Video in San Angelo until his health would no longer allow him to work. Even in his spare time, Guy remained very active in the community as a Shannon Medical Center Volunteer, a member of the San Angelo Downtown Lions Club, the San Angelo chapter of the American Legion, the Concho Country Emmaus Community, an active member of St. Luke United Methodist Church and most of all playing Santa at Christmas time for many people in the community. Dressed as Santa, Guy and his wife Sabre would visit every floor of Shannon Medical Center to bring joy to all the patients, young and old, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Morning. In his "real" spare time, he enjoyed dancing and fishing and especially being with his grandchildren and following them to all of their sporting events or school events. Guy was a very loving and giving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and all-around person who devoted his life to his family and community with his Lord being the center of it all. His love and generosity and quick wit will remain in our hearts forever and we will dearly miss him! Guy was preceded in death by his parents, and one grandson, Kyler Scott Lee. He is survived by his wife, Sabre J. Abbott; his Daughter, Sheila Marie Baker and her husband Gary Baker; his Son Guy Leon Abbott, Jr. and his wife Elisha "Rocki" Abbott; his Grandchildren, Cody Lynn Lee and his wife Randi Lee, Tyson Michael Baker and his wife Mandi Baker, (Kyler Scott Lee,) Ayden Dale Abbott and Avery Kiersten Abbott; his great grandchildren, Jaelyn Nikole Baker and Malia Grace Baker who is "on the way." Guy is also survived by his brothers, Bobby Abbott and his wife Loretta Abbott, Lonnie Abbott and his wife Millie Abbott; his Sister, Mary Beitler; his Brother's-in-law, Steve and Carla Benton, and Mike and Shirley Benton; his Sister's-in-law, Pat and Roy Salas, Shirley and Clint McEwin and Judy and Dean Adams. The family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Luke United Methodist Church in San Angelo with Rev. Gary Karschner, Rev. Larry Altman and Pastor Jim Noble officiating. Interment will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. The family is respectfully requesting that everyone attending the services wear a mask during the visitation and funeral service for everyone's safety. The family would also like to extend their sincerest thanks and appreciation to Dr. Carl Anderton and his staff, Dr. Raj Cheruku, Hospice of San Angelo, and Gary and Debbie Karschner and Larry Altman for all of the excellent, loving care and tireless help given to Guy during his illness. Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society
in memory of Guy Abbott.
