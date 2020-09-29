Gwendolyn O'Neill Beckham
San Angelo - Gwendolyn O'Neill Beckham was called home to our heavenly Father on September 25, 2020. Gwen was born on May 21, 1926, in Frisco, Texas, the daughter of Matthew Emmett and Alta Reynolds O'Neill, and passed away at the age of 94.
At an early age, the O'Neill family relocated from Frisco to the lower Rio Grande Valley and San Juan, Texas. She received her schooling in the Pharr, San Juan Alamo schools graduating from high school in 1943. She entered the Texas A&I University at Kingsville where she earned a Texas State Teachers Certificate. She was a teacher in the La Batt School District near Floresville, Texas prior to being employed as a bookkeeper with Byrd-Thomas Wholesale Grocery in San Antonio, Texas.
She married Lewis N. Beckham on September 4, 1955, at the Central Baptist Church in San Antonio, Texas. She accompanied her husband on stateside and overseas military assignments in a 41-year career of military and federal service.
Gwen was a very devoted Christian, always ready to be of service for the Lord. She served as Financial Secretary of the Central Baptist Church, Aurora, Colorado for 10 years as well as a Sunday School teacher, choir member and committee service.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two sisters: Gladys Comte and Willie Merle Lawrence, two brothers: Frank O'Neill and M.E. O'Neill.
She is survived by her son: Neill and his wife Renee Beckham of Wichita Falls, Texas; two granddaughters: Faith and Emily Beckham of Grand Prairie, Texas and one great granddaughter: Natalya Beckham of Grand Prairie, Texas and her brother: Bob O'Neill of San Antonio, Texas. Pallbearers will be friends and family.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 10:00 A.M., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Ryan Buck officiating. Interment will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
