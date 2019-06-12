|
H. H. "Lad" Linthicum
San Angelo - Horace Harold "Lad" Linthicum, 87, rode off into the sunset of life on June 10, 2019. Lad was born into a pioneer ranching family on June 5, 1932 near Barnhart, Texas to Eugene Harold Linthicum and Vivian Cooper Linthicum. He would go on to maintain that homestead for the rest of his life. He leaves behind the legacy of an iconic rancher; a steward of the land, protector of animals; and an architect of a family ranch that has thrived in times of unforgiving climate difficult markets. During the 50's drought, they entered the caged egg business delivering eggs to local towns to make ends meet.
He felt raising cattle and sheep contributed to feeding the world. He was renowned for his grit and work ethic.
After graduating from Barnhart in a high school class of four, Lad went on to attend Sul Ross, Angelo State University, and graduated from Texas Tech University where he met the love of his life and wife, Suzanne Russell. They married on July 11, 1953 in Waco, Texas. Following graduation from Texas Tech, they moved back to the Barnhart Ranch and worked with his father. In 1954, Lad joined the Air Force to do his patriotic duty and, with Suzanne and first child Debbie, they moved to Biloxi, Mississippi. Following his service, they moved back to the Barnhart Ranch where they raised three children and worked the land the rest of his life.
Lad's motto was "You've got to work hard to play hard", and he lived his life that way, instilling in his children the value of hard work on the ranch. His passions in life were snow skiing and flying his two airplanes - a Super Cub and Cessna 182 - until he was 82 years old. One of his favorite things was calving out his heifers. He relished being a grandfather, particularly taking his grandchildren on high adventure trips. His best friend later in life was a black lab named Babe. When not working hard or playing hard, he enjoyed his director duties at Crockett National Bank. In 2007, in recognition of his decades of successful ranching and contributions to the community, he was honored with a Distinguished Alumni Award from Texas Tech University.
In his final year, he had some special angels that stood by his side through the toughest time of his life. They include Jolisa Garza, Heather Hernandez, Rachel Chavarria, Inez Peneialla, Hilda Ruiz, Elsa Canti, Randy Poage, and Josie Duarte. We also would like to thank the staff of The Springs Memory Care, especially Rick Rios and Mark Mesch with Solaris Hospice.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Suzanne Russell Linthicum; daughter Deborah Weatherford and husband, Michael "Ted"; son, Eugene Harold Linthicum and wife, Amy; grandchildren Austin Blake Weatherford and husband, Riley; Beau Linthicum Theimer and wife, Jessica; Lane Harold Linthicum and wife, Carrie; Kelly Suzanne Linthicum; and Anna Elise Linthicum; four great-grandchildren; and many other loving relatives.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Cynthia Theimer, sister Billy Gene and Jack Baggett; and granddaughter Kara Linthicum.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in San Angelo with Reverend Bill Proctor officiating. A reception will follow the service at the San Angelo Country Club. Services are under the direction of Harper Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers will include Angel Dutchover, Bill Moorehead, Pierce Miller, Mort Mertz, and Lon Slaughter.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the West Texas Boys Ranch, Sonrisas, or a .
