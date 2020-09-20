Hallie Marion Johnson



San Angelo - Hallie Marion (Early) Johnson (MeMe) was born January 20, 1928 in Coleman, Texas and went to be with our Lord early Saturday morning, September 19, 2020 at the age of 92.



Hallie was married to Billy Wood Johnson for 63 years. Together they had 4 children. Hallie served the Lord throughout her life and was a witness of His love until she went Home. She was involved with family, her church, public school, and served as a volunteer at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, Texas were she and Bill resided until their deaths. She loved to sing and praise the Lord with song.



She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, daughter Katina Kay (Johnson) Pletcher and grandson Andrew Travis McMinn. She is survived by her sons; Bart Johnson and wife, Pam, Kavin Johnson and wife Cynthia, and daughter, Marion McMinn, all of San Angelo. MeMe's 6 grandchildren; Brad Pletcher and wife, Allyson, Kyle Pletcher and wife, Jessica, Amy Everett and husband, CW, Katie Terrace, Travis Johnson, Stephanie Johnson, and 6 great-grandchildren, Jake, Ethan, and Shane Pletcher, Trenton and Isabella Everett, and Elijah Terrace.



The family would like to thank Kindred Home Health and Kindred Hospice of San Angelo for the years of loving care that they provided Hallie.



There will be a graveside service at Eastlawn cemetery in Brownwood, Texas Tuesday, September 22 at 2pm. Services provided by Davis Morris Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store