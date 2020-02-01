|
Han Ok "Sue" Curham
San Angelo - Han "Sue" Curham, 81, of San Angelo went to be with her Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Sue was born Sept 20, 1938 in Seoul, South Korea. She married William E. Curham on March 20, 1974 in Seoul. They spent 46 years together as husband & wife. In 1980 they moved to San Angelo, Texas. Sue worked at Levi Strauss & Co. and Ethicon for many years.
She was a faithful member of the Korean Baptist Church on Bell Street in San Angelo, Texas.
Survivors include her husband, William Curham, of San Angelo; and all of the loving members of her Korean Baptist Church home.
The funeral service will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Korean Baptist Church with Pastor Young Park officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020