Harold "Bob" Austin Tate



San Angelo - Harold "Bob" Austin Tate, age 70, passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 23rd in Eldorado, Texas. Bob was born September 5, 1950 in Abilene Texas, to Bill and Dean (Bryant) Tate. Bob graduated from Merkel High School, class of 1969 where he held the title of Mr. MHS. After graduation he attended McMurry University in Abilene. At age 25, he moved to San Angelo where he started his career in the Electrical Wholesale Business, a field in which he continued to work for over 40 years. The Co-Op's all throughout West Texas were like family to Bob. He was a great family man and a loving father, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved the Lord and shared Jesus with all of those he met. Bob was a faithful greeter at the Journey Bible Church each Sunday morning. He was a lover of all sports but Nascar was his favorite. He always said that the last 20 laps were the best part of the race. Maybe because he might have napped through the middle part of the race.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Dean Tate. He is survived by his daughter Gidget Tate of San Angelo, sister Pat McBeth of Lubbock, sister Sandy Laird and husband Earl of Lubbock, Nephew Sean Woodard of Lubbock, Niece Michelle Taylor and husband Doug of Lubbock, Niece McKinsey Shadden and husband Brad of Abernathy. He is survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a group of friends who were just like family, the Trujillo and McInturff families. We will miss our daddy, brother, uncle and friend.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27th at Harper Funeral Home from 4:00pm - 6:00pm. Services will be on Monday, September 28th at the Journey Bible Church at 10:30am with Dr. Jeff Lynn officiating. Burial to follow at 3:00pm at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel, Texas



The family would like to give a special thanks to Encompass Health Care of Abilene and to Schleicher County Nursing Home in Eldorado for their gentleness and love for Bob in his final days.



Mask will be required at visitation and at the service.









