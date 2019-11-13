Services
Harold Dean Bitner


1938 - 2019
Lowell, AR - Harold Dean Bitner, 81 of Lowell, AR passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 in Springdale, AR. He was born October 11, 1938 in San Angelo, TX to Samuel Clark Bitner and Rachel Winslow (Balkum) Bitner.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ray and Winston Bitner.

He is survived by two sons, Dean Bitner of Lowell, AR, Randy Bitner of San Angelo, TX, one daughter, Shelley Bitner Flanary of Austin, TX, one brother, Sam Bitner of Haskell, TX, three sisters, Gloria Young and Shirley Young of San Angelo, TX, Peggy Johnson, of Lake City, FL, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and longtime friend David Stamps.

A family gathering will be held at a later date.

To sign the online guest book please visit www.nelsonberna.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
