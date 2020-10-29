1/1
Harold Frederick "Fred" Rossman Jr.
1940 - 2020
Harold Frederick "Fred" Rossman Jr

San Angelo - Harold Frederick (Fred) Rossman Jr., 80, of San Angelo, Tx passed away on October 23, 2020, in Wesley Chapel, FL.

Public Viewing will be 9:00 AM Tuesday, 3rd of November 2020 at Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00 PM November 4, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Jim Bush of First Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Belvedere Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are made by Robert Massie Funeral Home. For those who cannot attend, the service will be live-streamed on www.robertmassie.com click on Harold's obit and scroll down below the obit to "Services" and the link will there. Streaming will go live five minutes prior to service time. Arrangements are by Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Fred Rossman was born in Tyrone Pa. to Pauline and Harold Rossman Sr on February 7, 1940. He went to school at Tyrone Area High School. He married Betty Rossman on March 17, 1961, in San Angelo, Tx. He served in the U.S. Air Force and then worked as a postal worker for the U.S. Government for a number of years before he retired.

Fred Rossman is preceded in death by his wife Betty Rossman, his parents Pauline and Harold Rossman Sr and his brother-in-law Marvin Murray Sr.

Survivors include his son, Wade Rossman and wife Libby, his siblings and their spouses, Linda Murray, Bonnie and Screech Hamer, Bill and Mickey Rossman, his granddaughters Jena, Erin and Stacy Rossman, his great-grandson Michael Dominic Tuscani, and his sister-in-law and her husband Nadine and Ken Mathis.

Online condolences may be left at www.robertmassie.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in his name.






Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
