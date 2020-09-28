Harold George Liebo, Sr
San Angelo - Harold George Liebo, Sr, 80, of San Angelo, Texas passed on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
Harold was born on March 30, 1940 in Peru Indiana. He was the first of four children of George Liebo and Irene (Hunter) Liebo. A veteran of the Air Force and a lover of fishing, Harold was often found fishing on the Concho. Harold loved spending his time at the VFW with friends, singing Karaoke, dancing and having jam sessions. Harold was a very giving man with a big heart and a bigger personality.
He is survived by his sons, Harold Liebo Jr and wife Peggy (Villers) Liebo, Gary Liebo and wife Melanie (Hall) Liebo, daughters, Brenda Liebo, Cynthia (Liebo) Rodgers and husband Jerome Rodgers, Sister Linda (Liebo) Taulbee, brother, Wayne Liebo and wife Sherri (Davis), along with 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren that he adored.
Harold is predeceased by his wife Sue (Chapman) Liebo of 29 years, Betty (Ryman) Liebo of 9 years and his Sister Connie Liebo.
The Liebo family would like to thank the medical team and staff of Shannon West Texas Memorial Hospital for their exceptional care and services. A heartfelt thank you to Nurse Natalie for staying by Harold's side through passing since safety precautions prevented family from being present.
Please join us in celebrating the life of Harold Liebo Sr at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, September 30th from 1pm-3pm. Memorial service will include Military Honors. 4989 FM Highway 1223, San Angelo, TX 76905. Please be prepared to practice safe social distancing.
The memorial service will be followed with a reception hosted by VFW San Angelo, post 1815, 125 S Browning St, San Angelo, TX 76903. Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Harold Liebo to Post 1815, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 125 S Browning St, San Angelo, TX 76903.
If you have any questions or would like more information, please call (325) 374-9946.