Harold George McEwen
Our much-loved Harold George McEwen, 77, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Harold was born in San Angelo Texas on December 18, 1942 to George and Buster McEwen. He graduated from Lakeview High School In 1961 and attended Angelo State University and Texas Tech University. He Married Marilyn Kay Cox on March 19, 1965. He was one of the hardest and most honest workers you would have ever known. He began his career in banking at Texas Commerce in San Angelo and moved to First National Bank of Sonora. After more than forty years of banking he decided to retire to the beautiful hill country of Fredericksburg, Texas. Harold love to fish, travel in his motorhome and enjoy life with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, beloved daughter Michelle and her husband Key Simon of Weatherford, TX, his adored granddaughters Ashley Simon of San Angelo, TX and Tiffany Callahan and her husband Trey of Midland, TX and his best friend and buddy, Ray Baker.
Arrangements are under the care of Johnson's Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 2 PM at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Harold was a blessing to have here on earth and will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020