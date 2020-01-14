Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold McEwen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold George McEwen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold George McEwen Obituary
Harold George McEwen

Our much-loved Harold George McEwen, 77, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Harold was born in San Angelo Texas on December 18, 1942 to George and Buster McEwen. He graduated from Lakeview High School In 1961 and attended Angelo State University and Texas Tech University. He Married Marilyn Kay Cox on March 19, 1965. He was one of the hardest and most honest workers you would have ever known. He began his career in banking at Texas Commerce in San Angelo and moved to First National Bank of Sonora. After more than forty years of banking he decided to retire to the beautiful hill country of Fredericksburg, Texas. Harold love to fish, travel in his motorhome and enjoy life with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, beloved daughter Michelle and her husband Key Simon of Weatherford, TX, his adored granddaughters Ashley Simon of San Angelo, TX and Tiffany Callahan and her husband Trey of Midland, TX and his best friend and buddy, Ray Baker.

Arrangements are under the care of Johnson's Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 2 PM at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.

Harold was a blessing to have here on earth and will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -