Harold L. Miers
San Angelo - Harold Lloyd Miers Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 28, 2020 at the age of 81.
Harold was born on November 17, 1938 in Beaumont, Texas to Harold Sr. and Florence (Hebert) Miers. Harold graduated from Hull-Daisetta High School in 1957 and went on to study Finance Management at Lamar University.
He pursued a career spanning 31 years with Central National Bank and other prominent financial institutions followed by the establishment of Miers & Associates Consultants for 25 years. Harold served as President of the San Angelo Bass Club, GTE Bass Club and Terpsichorean (dance) Club. He also was on the Board of Directors of the Salvation Army as well as a member of Rotary International and numerous other organizations throughout his life.
Harold is survived by his loving wife, Jannett Miers of 52 years, their children, Billy Anders and wife Deborah of San Angelo, Jamie Martin and husband David of San Angelo, Lloyd White and wife Kim of Bedford and Michele Montgomery of Lewisville. He had numerous grandchildren whom he truly adored, Taryn Peek, Dustin Martin, Ashlea Martin, Taylor White, Matthew White and Erin Veale as well as great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind siblings, Charles Miers and wife Yolande of Kountze, Pat Vandre and husband Bill of Santa Fe and FloAnn Tidman of Houston in addition to dozens of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, June 1st at Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo from 5:00-7:00pm.
A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, June 2nd at 10:00am at Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo with Joe David Ward officiating. Graveside services to follow at Lawnhaven.
Our family would like to thank John Harvey, M.D., and Hospice of San Angelo.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored to have a donation sent in Harold's name to Meals for the Elderly or Hospice of San Angelo.
