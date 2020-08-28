1/1
Harold Wayne Farmer
1940 - 2020
San Angelo - "I fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith." Harold Wayne Farmer did just that and crossed the heavenly finish line on Thursday, August 27, 2020 surrounded by his wife, daughters, and grandsons.

Harold was born in San Angelo, Texas on February 9, 1940 and lived the majority of his 80 years there. He graduated from San Angelo High School, joined the Army National Guard, served active duty during the Berlin Crisis, married the love of his life, Darlene Johnson, and had two very special girls. He worked for GTE for many years in Ozona and Brady but moved back home near family and friends for the remainder of his working days and was employed by SACE and ML Leddy's.

Harold loved old cars, baseball, airplanes, hunting, antiques, woodworking, and flying, but his greatest love was FAMILY. His tremendous love was demonstrated through his gentle acts of kindness his entire life.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Daisy Farmer, his sister and brother-in-law Carlene and Paul English, his infant brother Bobby Ray, his mother and father-in-law Ossie Mae and Temple Johnson, and Uncle Jim (Hinshaw) a very special uncle.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Darlene, and his two daughters Darla Sanderson (Michael) of Dallas and Sharla Abbott (Tom) of San Angelo. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Trey Arp (Lauren) and Tyler Arp (Lexi) of San Angelo and Stone, Sterling, and Savannah Sanderson of Dallas. During his "bonus years", he experienced the joy of his great-grandchildren Ian and Pierce Arp. He is also survived by his little brother Sammy (Jeana) of San Angelo and numerous nieces and nephews.

Throughout his journey, God placed earthly angels in his path; thank you Dr. Anderton, Dr. Parhizgar, Tom, Lori, and Michelle. As he prepared to finish his race, he sent more angels - Dena and Becca.

A memorial service will be held at Southgate Church of Christ on Saturday, August 29 at 2:00. To help ensure the safety of all, masks are requested to be worn. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested for Hospice of San Angelo or San Angelo Christian Academy.

Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Southgate Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
