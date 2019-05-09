|
Harry Madison Wright
San Angelo - Harry Madison Wright, 71, was called to his heavenly home on May 1, 2019, from heart complications. He was second born to Charles and Virginia Wright on August 17, 1947, in Norfolk, Virginia.
After graduating from Central High School in 165, Harry joined the Navy and was sent to Vietnam to serve his country. After being injured and MIA, Harry returned to San Angelo to embark on his adventure in life. For he wore many hats in his colorful life as a machinist, carpenters helper, mechanic, a student, a teacher, preacher, and father to many children. Harry loved little babies, family, country, and most of all God. Things in life that pleased him were fishing, eating, and visiting family, friends, and total strangers, a good cup of coffee and a smoke. He was a kind and giving person who opened his home to those in need.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his brothers; James and wife Sharon, Chuck and wife Donna, Kelly and wife Angila, and Marty and wife Cyndi; sister in law, Becky Wright; children, Bryan and Tim Moore, Sonny Dooley and wife Melissa, Patrick Norris, Laura Barkis, Liz Hubberd, and Becky Isaacs, and many grandbabies, nieces and nephews, and Scooter his faithful pup.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mike Wright.
Pallbearers will be Steve Wright, Ryan Wright, Beau Wright, Jim Greenman, Jack Willis, and David Willis.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Tonia Cornett for the kind and wonderful care she gave to Harry in the past few years and to the Sonny Dooley family.
Family visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10 am, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Belvedere Cemetery.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 9, 2019