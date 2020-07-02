Harry Ross Jefferson
San Angelo - Harry Ross Jefferson, of San Angelo, TX went to be the Lord Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Ross was born May 25, 1931 in Tucumcari, NM to Harry Lee and Eula Betts Jefferson. He grew up in Atoka, OK and graduated from Atoka High School. He was a graduate of New Mexico State University with a degree in Engineering and retired from Siete Oil & Gas. Ross lived a life of service beginning with his years in the United States Army, honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant serving during the Korean Conflict. Ross married Geraldine (Jerry) Wilson August 12, 1955 in Lovington, NM. He was ordained a deacon July 26, 1959 at First Baptist Church, Jal, NM. He continued to serve the Lord as a member and deacon at Glen Meadows Baptist Church. Ross was proud of his Choctaw heritage and was a member of the Choctaw Indian nation.
Ross was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles. He is survived by his wife Jerry; daughters Cathy Barnett of Bedford,TX and Lisa Murn and husband Tagg of Mooresville, NC; grandchildren Valarie Lee and husband Mark of North Richland Hills, TX, Garrett Wilson and wife Annie of Huntersville, NC and Amanda Wilson of Asheville, NC; great-grandchildren Bradie Lee, Gabriel, Liam and Evangeline Wilson; brother Forrest Jefferson and wife Jo of Conroe, TX, sister-in-law Jean Jefferson of Bixby, OK and many loved nieces and one nephew.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sagecrest Alzheimers Facility, Baptist Retirement Community, P.O. Box 5661, San Angelo, TX 76902 or Glen Meadows Baptist Church 6002 Knickerbocker Rd., San Angelo, TX 76904
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and love to Sagecrest. You all were God's special gift to us.
Ross will be honored with a private family memorial gathering on Friday at Harper Funeral Home.
Ross was a gentle man and a faithful and Godly husband, father and grandfather.
.