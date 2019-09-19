|
Harvey Prentice (HP) Williams
Conroe - Harvey Prentice (HP) Williams, 81, formerly of Eola, Texas, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 17, 2019. Harvey was currently living in the Woodhaven Senior Living Community in Conroe, Texas, with his wife of 60 years, Peggy Trotter Williams. Born on September 27, 1937, to Millie Bubenik Williams and Prentice Paul Williams of Vancourt, Harvey lived most of his life in Tom Green and Concho Counties, graduating from Eola Rural High School in 1956 and Sul Ross State College in 1960, also attending San Angelo College and Texas Tech. Following college, Harvey, along with his wife and daughter, returned to Concho County. He and Miss Peg lived there until his health declined. Two years ago, they moved to Conroe to be closer to their daughter and her family. Harvey worked in the agricultural business all of his life, learning well not only about raising cotton, maize, and wheat but also soaking up all the knowledge he could about horses, cattle, sheep, dogs, and any other living creature. He loved the ranch life, all its freedoms, and its burdens. When he was in his pasture with his herd, he was home. For a few years, when crops and cash were lean, Harvey felt he should rely on his teaching certification to ease the family budget. Teaching biology, chemistry, and physical science at Eola School, he forged treasured friendships with his students that lasted throughout his lifetime. A member of the Wall Brethren Church, he served on the Board of Elders with a solid and true dedication to his duties. Harvey was also a board member of Central Texas Telephone Company. He signed the contract for mobile service to come to the Concho Valley. He only asked for a free cell phone for the rest of his life in return for his successful negotiations. He didn't get it, but it didn't stop him from telling everyone he spoke with at Central Texas that he thought he should have one! He served on countless other boards and committees, always a voice of reason and balance, always making decisions with his head and a good dose of heart. Harvey is survived by his wife, Peggy Trotter Williams (Miss Peg), his daughter and her husband, Janelle Williams Welch and Terry Welch of The Woodlands, Texas, his devoted granddaughter, Lindsey Webb, and her husband, Jimmy Grumbles of The Woodlands, TX, and three bonus granddaughters, whom he has loved well and they him for the last 17 years, and their husbands, Brandi and Brian Gratton of Venetia, PA, Kari and Aaron Cancino of Lake Jackson, TX, Dr. Jacob and Kelsi Van Fleet of Bremerton, WA. Also surviving him is his much-loved great-granddaughter, Sailor Grumbles, and bonus great-grandchildren, Brynn Grumbles, Carter and Jackson Gratton, Aaden and Kinsley Cancino, and Hudson Van Fleet. Harvey is also survived by his sister, Joan Friend, and her husband, Clayton Friend, his sisters-in-law, Jeanette Gunter and her husband George Gunter, and Vivian McMullan, his brother-in-law Ed Trotter and his wife, Gayla Trotter. Harvey also has numerous nieces and nephews who will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers. They are Clay Friend, Zane Friend, Todd Friend, Mitchell McMullan, Ezra Trotter, Jayson Williams, Alicia McMullan Lyles, Diane Gunter Sullivan, Jennifer Gunter Havens, Judge Kim Trotter Halfmann, Tandi Trotter Cox, and Tona Trotter Calvert. Services for Harvey will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 10:00 am at The Wall Brethren Church, Wall, Texas. Following lunch in the Fellowship Hall prepared by the Christian Sisters, burial will take place in the Eola Cemetery. The family would like to thank the management and staff of Woodhaven Senior Living Community and Whispering Pines Memory Care Unit, Devotions Hospice, and SureCare Home Health. Harvey has delivered many meals for the Concho Valley Meals for the Elderly. It suited him well because he never met anyone with whom he could not or would not talk. In lieu of flowers and if it be your wish, the family requests your charitable donation be sent to Meals for the Elderly, the Wall Brethren Church or any . Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 19, 2019