Hattie Estelle Dormady



Hattie Estelle Dormady passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 to join her loving husband, Cleve Dormady, in heaven. She was born on October 1, 1942 in La Pryor, Texas as one of seven children to the late JC and Hattie B. (Thompson) Mondey. Esttle and her 5 children married Cleve Dormady on May 4, 1966 and raised their boys in Midland, Texas. Esttle worked many different jobs, but her favorite was working as a waitress where she could visit with her customers and make new friends. Esttle & Cleve enjoyed traveling and country western dancing all over West Texas. Esttle decided to move to San Angelo after Cleve's passing in 2008. She made many friends and danced almost every night. She genuinely enjoyed the life she had. Esttle spent the last 7 years dancing with Jim Minatra and they traveled as much as they could. The family would like to give a special thanks to Jim Minatra for caring and showing so much love to Esttle. She loved her "sweetie" so much.



Esttle was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family and going dancing with her friends. She loved visiting her "babies" and watching them grow. Her love for her children will leave a legacy of love in their lives and the memories she made with her grand children will allow them to share wonderful stories of Grandma with their children.



Esttle was preceded in death by her husband, Cleve Dormady, and her son Glen Dormady. She leaves behind her sons, Bobby Savage and wife Linda of California, Bill Dormady and wife Susan of Midland Texas, Kenneth Dormady and wife Patricia of New Braunfels Texas, and Mitchell and Deb Dormady of Lansing Michigan, as well as grandchildren, Samatha Spencer (Ben), Kristina Simpson (Jack), Danyl Dormady (Cassi), Kimberlea Dormady, Jennifer Snow (Alan), Justin Dormady (Sunny), Samantha Dormady, Michael Dormady, Kimberly Dormady Arroyo and James Dormady and great grandchildren, Garrett Spencer, Everett Spencer, Bryson Dormady, Emma Snow, Ava Snow, Ryan Snow, Macey Dormady, Payton Dormady and Hagen Dormady.



Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in San Angelo, Texas, with Jay Johnson officiating honorary pallbearers include her special friends Mickey Shott, Vic Watson, Butch Crimm, Jeff Minatra, Jimmy Minatra followed by a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Midland, Texas. Pallbearers in Midland include her grandsons- Danyl Dormady and Justin Dormady, grandsons-in-law Ben Spencer and Jack Simpson and special friends Toby Littlefield and Jimmy Haines.



The family would like to thank the Midland Shrine Club and the local Eastern Star Chapter members for all your help and support during this difficult time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store