Hazel Annette Maus
San Angelo - Hazel Annette Maus went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 22, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Shaffer Funeral Home's Pioneer Chapel with Pastor Bobby Rogers officiating. Please observe all social distancing guidelines and if you are ill please stay home. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Grape Creek.
Hazel was born on December 4, 1950 in San Angelo, Texas to Garland Victor Cross, Sr., and Sally (Hibbits) Cross. She grew up here in San Angelo and was a life-long resident. She worked as a cafeteria manager for SAISD. Hazel loved going to their ranch in Menard, working in her yard on her rose bushes. She had the most beautiful roses. She also loved her dog, Goldie. She will be greatly missed by all those whose life she touched.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Bobby Maus.
Hazel is survived by her loving husband, James (Jimmy) Maus of 38 years; her son, Johnny Murtishaw and wife Milessa, stepdaughter, Amanda Mancha, brothers Garland Cross and wife Sherry, Cecil Cross, sister Prissy Morgan, sister-in-law Sherry Maus, grandsons, Justin Redman, wife Julie, Jason Murtishaw, Zackery and Brandon Mancha, granddaughter, Madisen Hearn and husband Robert, and 4 great grandkids, Maverick and Marshal Redman, Caydence and Kendall Murtishaw and Numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 26 to May 27, 2020