Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Immanuel Baptist Church
Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Rest Haven Cemetery
Menard, TX
View Map
Hazel Ruth McWilliams


1931 - 2019
Hazel Ruth McWilliams Obituary
Hazel Ruth McWilliams

San Angelo - Hazel Ruth McWilliams, 87, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born in San Angelo to Truett and Katie Lois Ray on November 17, 1931. She was a lifetime member of Immanuel Baptist Church, played piano, sang in the choir, enjoyed reading, loved crocheting, and square dancing with the love of her life, James Harlan McWilliams. She worked for the Tom Green Co. Tax office, and then SAISD food service for 26 years.

Hazel is preceded in death by her parents; and two daughters, Teresa Gail McWilliams and Dana Lois Highsmith. She leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Harlan; two sons, Stephen Kyle McWilliams and Jeffery Keith McWilliams; two sisters, Dorothy Burrell and Betty Huckaby; son-in-law Bobby Highsmith; and daughter-in-law Janice Hammond; grandchildren Christopher, Benjamin, Caitlin, Melanie, Heather, Jason, Amber, and Angela; and great grandchildren; along with many extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held at Harper Funeral Home, Thursday, June 20th from 6:00-8:00pm. The funeral service is at 10:30am, Friday, June 21st at Immanuel Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Richardson officiating, with a burial to follow at 1:30pm in Menard at Rest Haven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601 or

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 19, 2019
