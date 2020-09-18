Hedy Jean (Owens) Wright



Menard - Hedy Jean (Owens) Wright went home to the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her home in Menard.



Hedy was born on October 16, 1950 to James Harvey and Virginia (Kirby) Owens in San Saba, Texas. She attended Lometa schools where she graduated high school in 1969. She continued her education at Angelo State, where she was a Ram cheerleader.



After marrying Dr. Odie Wright, DVM, the couple operated vet clinics in Fort Worth and then San Angelo. Hedy served as office manager and also assisted with animal patients as needed.



They eventually settled in Odie's hometown of Menard, where her kids, Lori (Rogers) and Tyler kept her busy. Among her community involvement, she was a sports fan like no others, always cheering for not just her kids or grandkids, but the whole Yellowjacket team.



Hedy was a true philanthropist—always behind the scenes, doing the hard work, organizing, arranging and what she loved to do best… shopping. She was instrumental in so many successful events and parties, and never sought recognition for her time and effort.



Menard Title & Abstract, Inc. was opened by her, Odie and mother-in-law Jody in 1986. Hedy kept those books up until just recently.



Besides their lovely home, a favorite place of hers was their house at Rough Canyon on Lake Amistad. Hedy put in innumerable hours of boating, fishing, gathering with friends and family there… and of course, shopping in Del Rio. Grandson Layne remembers her always correcting his (an anyone else's) pronunciation of the border-town lake. Please note: it's Ah-mis-stod, not Am-stead!



In early 2011, tragedy struck when Odie suddenly and unexpectedly passed away. Hedy soldiered on, as she was so well accustomed, and eventually reconnected with her life-long friend and high school sweetheart, James "Jimmy" Porter of San Angelo. Jimmy jumped right in to Hedy's busy life chasing grandkids.



Hedy Jean faced a tough battle with her health for 14 months; 14 months longer than her family probably should have been blessed with her inspired spirit and faith. The battle was not lost. In the end we are all winners, as we were able to bear witness to her hilarious, tolerant, patient and overwhelming giving nature.



Hedy was preceded in death by her parents, James and Virginia, her adored sister Cecilia, brother Gary, and husband Odie.



Survivors include a large family—companion Jimmy Porter; daughter Lori Rogers, husband Larry and grandchildren Logan and Layne; son Tyler, wife Paige and children O'Dan and Linah; Honorary "sister" Norma Rogers and husband Lawrence; and Sally and Bruce Hough.



Sister-in-law Beth Ann Erhardt, husband Mark, and their 4 children; Brother-in-law Mickey Wright, wife Jacki and their two children; and many, MANY additional well-loved family members.



Pall bearers are: Jacob Riley, Randy Riley, Mickey Wright, Mark Erhardt, Larry Castleberry, Lawrence Rogers, Melvin Porter, John Robert Hodge, and Lamoine Tedrow.



The Monday before she passed, she sat on her porch taking in the lush green yard and proclaimed: "It looks good out here. We should have a party; all we need is a table cloth!" We've gathered more than a tablecloth and her home will play host to yet another celebration. A service is scheduled at her home for Sunday, September 20, 2020. A celebration of life will follow. The family understands if you feel uncomfortable attending during COVID times. We gratefully accept your love and prayers. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the Menard Volunteer Fire Department (PO Box 414, Menard, TX 76859), or HOSA may be made. Hospice of San Angelo was instrumental in the extra 14 months we were blessed with our mom, Mimi, and friend.



The family would like to thank HOSA, specifically Darci and Kila. Also, one of the primary reasons Hedy was able to be home and happy was her daughter Lori, who served as a true round-the-clock nurse and caregiver for months on end. We are so grateful for Lori's hard work and patience.



Arrangements are handled by Heritage Funeral Home of Menard.









