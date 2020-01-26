|
Hedy Killgore
San Angelo - Hedy was born to John and Marie Nowak on December 8, 1953. She grew up along-side her sisters, Lydia and Anna, and brother, Johnny, in San Angelo. After school she took a job at St. John's Hospital. There she met Robert Killgore. They were wed in August of 1974. Hedy passed away at home, surrounded by loved ones, on January 26, 2020.
Robert and Hedy moved to Socorro, New Mexico, to attend the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. After college, Robert's job led them to Del City, and then home to San Angelo where Hedy took a job at Webb, Stokes, and Sparks law firm. She retired from the law firm in 2013, after 33 years.
Hedy was mother to Bridgette, Johnathan, and Christopher. It was truly a miracle she let any of them live past their teen years. If you ask any of them, she was the best mother anyone could ever hope for.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, 5 months, and 2 days, Robert, daughter, Bridgette, sons, Johnathan and Christopher, and siblings, Lydia Manning of Brownwood, Johnny (Donna) Nowak of Bertram, and Anna Satterwhite of San Angelo. Also left to cherish her memory are a whole host of in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Harper Funeral Home on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Hedy's memory to Hospice of San Angelo.
If we could save time in a bottle, we'd spend it with her.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2020