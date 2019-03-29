Services
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Helen Aguirre-Ynojosa Obituary
Big Lake, TX

Helen Aguirre-Ynojosa, of San Angelo, passed away peacefully to be the Lord on March 26, 2019.

She was born in San Angelo to Jesse and Lupe (Garcia) Aguirre, Sr. on July 2, 1946. She married Francisco Ynojosa on October 30, 2000. She attended Angelo State University and worked as a librarian for them. She enjoyed her quiet life and loved her family.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, father and her brother, Albert Aguirre.

She is survived by mother; Lupe Aguirre, husband; Francisco Ynojosa, daughter; Cathy (Derek) Love, son; Robert (Karla) Moncibais Jr., siblings; Adela (Santiago) Martinez, Jesse (Ilda) Aguirre Jr., Gloria (Fernando) Deanda, three granddaughters, a grandson and a great granddaughter, step children are Andrew (Meater) Stuart Ynojosa, Brandie (Kenrick) Herman, fourteen step grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be 11:00am Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with her brother, Jesse Aguirre, officiating. Arrangements and cremation are with Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 29, 2019
