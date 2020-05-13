|
Helen Armentrout McClarney
Portland - On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Carrie Helen Armentrout McClarney, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at age 92 in Portland, Texas. Helen was born on December 29, 1927 to T.B. "Steve" and Carrie Lorene Mercer Armentrout near Sterling City, Texas. At age 7 the family moved to Fort Stockton, Texas where they were farmers. Helen graduated from Fort Stockton High School in 1946 and went to The Texas Technological College majoring in Home Economics. While at Tech she met and married Jess Gilbert McClarney on August 25, 1947. After Jess graduated from Tech, the couple moved back to Fort Stockton. Helen was secretary at First Baptist Church Fort Stockton for several years but eventually began sewing for the public where her real talent showed. She could crochet and sew anything. Helen loved the Lord and spent many hours reading, studying, and teaching His word. Helen and Jess spent the 66 years of their married life enjoying times in their travel trailer and living in Phoenix, Arizona; Hobbs, New Mexico; Lubbock, Fort Stockton, San Angelo, and Portland, Texas.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her brother, Steve Armentrout, of Berkeley, California and three children; son Rhett McClarney and wife Soni of Kingsland, Texas; daughter Melisse Kollmyer and husband Joe of San Angelo, Texas; son Lance McClarney and wife Connie of Katy, Texas; 4 grandsons and 4 great grandchildren; Matt and Amy McClarney and children Luci and Quinn, Kyle and Rea McClarney and children Kylie and Chase, James Matthews, and Kevin McClarney as well as 4 nephews Larry Daniel, David Daniel, John Armentrout, Tom Armentrout and 2 nieces Debbie McElroy and Mary Armentrout and families.
Visitation will be Monday, May 18, Noon-7:00 PM, with family present from 4:00-7:00 PM at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, 2003 W. Wheeler Ave., Aransas Pass, Texas. Services will also be held at the Funeral Home Tuesday, May 19, at 10:00 AM, Pastor Ron Early, First Baptist Church, Portland, officiating. Kevin McClarney will sing for his grandmother. Private burial will be at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
The McClarney Family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at The Pavilion Assisted Living and to the members of the Adult 5 Ladies Sunday School class at First Baptist Church Portland, Texas for their attentiveness and loving care.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to Harbor Hospice Rockport, Texas, First Baptist Church, Portland, Texas, or .
