Helen Bernice Spencer Greenway



San Angelo - Helen Bernice Spencer Greenway passed away quietly in her sleep on the morning of October 19, 2020.



Helen was born in McDonald County, Missouri on November 4, 1926 to Abner Owen and Gladys Eads Spencer. Helen was raised on a farm in southwestern Missouri in the 1920s and 30s. Helen walked several miles to school with her siblings until her dad and some other fathers purchased a bus to take them to school. She played basketball and graduated from Goodman High School as salutatorian in her class. After graduation she went to work at Camp Crowder as a clerk in one of the offices. She was an expert knitter and made lots of gloves, socks and helmet liners for the servicemen.



After the WW II, she moved to Oklahoma to live with a sister and work. She met the love of her life at church one night and married Walter Joe Greenway on November 22, 1947 in Pawhuska, OK. They celebrated 70 years of a very happy marriage before he passed away in 2018.



Joe and Helen spent most of their life in Snyder, TX. Helen was a successful secretary and was valued by her bosses. Helen and Joe had many adventures together including vacations, many days boating and skiing at lakes, riding motorcycles and doing race car rallies. They were very involved with their girls and were active in supporting them in school and Baptist church activities. Helen also sewed most of the girls' clothes and was a wonderful seamstress as well as a great cook.



After the girls were grown, Helen and Joe started new adventures. They moved to Abilene in 1980 and they traveled to places including Alaska, Hawaii, Boston and most of the western states by air, automobile and motorcycle. Later, they sold their home in Abilene and did the RV life for several years meeting lots of new friends and having new adventures. They settled in San Angelo to be near their daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Helen spent most of her life supporting and caring for her husband and children. She was an amazing, supportive wife and mother. Her house was the center of gatherings for her daughters' friends. She allowed them to have lots of fun such as making waffles (and a mess) when friends came over, pulling taffy on cold winters days and she was always willing to make that special outfit they wanted. She was able to spend time with each grandchild when they were born. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren have been blessed to have her in their lives and they are grateful for all of the things she has done to make their lives happier. She was a generous and selfless person always doing things for others.



Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Greenway; parents, AO and Gladys Spencer; and siblings—Juanita Graham, Naomi Williams, Margaret Tucker and Raymond Spencer.



She is survived by her two daughters, Joyce Sprott (Royce) and Linda Miller (Ronald) all of San Angelo; five grandchildren—Helen Breeden Wright (George) of Fort Worth, Robin Sprott Graves (Jared) of Miles, Ray Breeden (Cathy) of Cypress, Forrest Breeden (Brooklyn) of Onalaska, Wisconsin, and Ryan Sprott (Erin) of San Antonio. She is also survived by ten great grandchildren and 4 great- great grandchildren.



The family will have a private family service later this fall.



