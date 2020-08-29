Helen Helsley HensleySan Angelo - Helen Hensley, 91, went home to the Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020 after a brief illness. A celebration service will be held Tuesday, September 1st at Johnson Street Church of Christ at 11:00 A.M., with Mills Caraway officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held at 10:30 at the church immediately prior to the service. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.Helen was born in Cleaton, Kentucky on October 29, 1928 to Herbert Helsley and Lena Cook Helsley. She, along with her siblings Ruth, Estelle, George, and Martha, grew up in the lush countryside of Kentucky. If you knew Helen, you knew how proud she was of beautiful Kentucky. So how in world did she end up in West Texas, you ask. As it turned out, she met her husband to be from Eola, Texas on his chance visit to Dayton, Ohio to see his sister Wanda. After a whirlwind courtship, Helen married David Hensley on April 9, 1950 in Eola, Texas, and San Angelo became home. The family lived in the Glenmore neighborhood for 58 years. She was well known throughout the neighborhood for her famous "Kentucky Bread" and she served many a meal to the neighborhood friends of her kids.Along with raising her three children, Helen worked for the Social Security Administration for 21 years, retiring in 1986. After her retirement, she helped in running the family business Texas Defensive Driving School for another 30 years.Helen was a talented seamstress, as well as an excellent quilter. In fact, she won multiple Best of Show awards at the San Angelo Stock Show & Exhibits.She is survived by her children, Peggy D. Shaw (husband Don), Gary D. Hensley (wife Lilli), and Randy J. Hensley (wife Cindy), and a sister Martha Rogers of Marietta, Georgia. Also, five grandchildren including Lauren Shaw McCain, Chase Hensley, Kristen Hensley Oney, Denton Shaw, David Hensley, and five great grandchildren, Piper, Finley, Judson, Emerson, and Jordan.Rest in peace, Nonnie…We love You!Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at